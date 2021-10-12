Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) Price Target to $26.00

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) had its price target boosted by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $23.00 to $26.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Kennedy-Wilson in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of NYSE:KW opened at $21.98 on Tuesday. Kennedy-Wilson has a 12-month low of $12.77 and a 12-month high of $22.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.38 and a 200-day moving average of $20.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.06). Kennedy-Wilson had a return on equity of 41.92% and a net margin of 86.79%. The firm had revenue of $108.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.26 million. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Kennedy-Wilson will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO William J. Mcmorrow purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.10 per share, with a total value of $2,110,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KW. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 284.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 6,809 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kennedy-Wilson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Kennedy-Wilson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership, operation, development, and investment in real estate properties. It operates through the Consolidated Portfolio and Co-investment Portfolio segments. The Consolidated Portfolio segment includes the investments that the company has made in real estate and real estate-related assets and consolidates on its balance sheet.

