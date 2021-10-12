Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Now Covered by Analysts at HSBC

Stock analysts at HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DLAKY. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. AlphaValue cut Deutsche Lufthansa to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Deutsche Lufthansa from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $11.96 target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $13.98.

OTCMKTS:DLAKY opened at $10.38 on Tuesday. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 52 week low of $8.27 and a 52 week high of $15.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.79. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.35.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported ($1.52) earnings per share for the quarter. Deutsche Lufthansa had a negative net margin of 44.35% and a negative return on equity of 198.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Deutsche Lufthansa will post -4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 476,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,163 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.08% of Deutsche Lufthansa worth $5,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa AG engages in the provision of passenger, freight, and cargo airline services. It operates through the following segments: Network Airlines, Eurowings, Logistics, Maintenance Repair Overhaul, Catering and Additional Businesses and Group Functions. The Network Airlines segment comprises Lufthansa German Airlines, SWISS, and Austrian Airlines.

