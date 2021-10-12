Devery (EVE) Achieves Market Cap of $242,189.84

Devery (CURRENCY:EVE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 12th. In the last week, Devery has traded up 125.1% against the dollar. One Devery coin can now be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Devery has a total market capitalization of $242,189.84 and approximately $2,575.00 worth of Devery was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Devery alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.63 or 0.00044154 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.57 or 0.00221515 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001793 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.45 or 0.00094032 BTC.

Devery Profile

Devery (CRYPTO:EVE) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. Devery’s total supply is 99,998,697 coins and its circulating supply is 62,917,107 coins. Devery’s official Twitter account is @deveryofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Devery is /r/deveryofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Devery’s official website is devery.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Devery is a blockchain powered, open-source, product verification protocol. The EVE token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network is the native token of the Devery platform. It is used to power the Devery verification platform which allows organisations to power the verification of products. “

Buying and Selling Devery

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Devery directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Devery should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Devery using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Devery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Devery and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.