Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Acquired by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 227.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,727,113 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,845,023 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 1.88% of Devon Energy worth $371,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the second quarter worth about $1,208,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Devon Energy by 66.6% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 93,377 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after buying an additional 37,330 shares during the period. Beck Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the second quarter worth about $3,186,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Devon Energy by 12.9% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,523,224 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $307,173,000 after buying an additional 1,200,843 shares during the period. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC grew its position in Devon Energy by 6.3% during the second quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 2,850,466 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $83,205,000 after buying an additional 168,932 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Devon Energy from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.18.

Shares of DVN stock opened at $39.45 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.55. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $7.73 and a 52 week high of $40.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $26.71 billion, a PE ratio of 219.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.37.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is -488.89%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

