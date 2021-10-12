Dewhurst (LON:DWHT) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2,059.60

Shares of Dewhurst plc (LON:DWHT) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,059.60 ($26.91) and traded as low as GBX 1,711 ($22.35). Dewhurst shares last traded at GBX 1,775 ($23.19), with a volume of 1,765 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.97, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,044.54 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,059.60. The firm has a market cap of £143.44 million and a P/E ratio of 31.20.

Dewhurst Company Profile (LON:DWHT)

Dewhurst plc manufactures and sells electrical components and control equipment for industrial and commercial capital goods in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Asia, Australia, and internationally. The company offers dot matrix displays, LCD displays, encoders and speech products, fixtures, hidden legends, hygiene plus products, rail indicators, rail multi-sounder products, key switches, keypads, lanterns and gongs, push buttons, switching products, and touch panels, as well as accessories, auxiliaries, destination controls, and transport products.

