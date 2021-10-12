Dfyn Network (DFYN) Tops One Day Volume of $1.41 Million

Dfyn Network (CURRENCY:DFYN) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 12th. One Dfyn Network coin can now be bought for $0.54 or 0.00000968 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Dfyn Network has traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. Dfyn Network has a total market cap of $15.15 million and $1.41 million worth of Dfyn Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001776 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.72 or 0.00059871 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.53 or 0.00121682 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.75 or 0.00075908 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,457.76 or 1.00244213 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,481.31 or 0.06181279 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dfyn Network Coin Profile

Dfyn Network’s total supply is 249,599,675 coins and its circulating supply is 27,791,934 coins. Dfyn Network’s official Twitter account is @_DFyn

Dfyn Network Coin Trading

