dHedge DAO Market Capitalization Reaches $16.95 Million (DHT)

dHedge DAO (CURRENCY:DHT) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 12th. Over the last week, dHedge DAO has traded 3% higher against the US dollar. dHedge DAO has a total market cap of $16.95 million and $3.16 million worth of dHedge DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One dHedge DAO coin can now be bought for $0.92 or 0.00001650 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.54 or 0.00044050 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $121.76 or 0.00218591 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001795 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.29 or 0.00093875 BTC.

dHedge DAO Coin Profile

dHedge DAO (CRYPTO:DHT) is a coin. Its launch date was November 15th, 2017. dHedge DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,440,082 coins. dHedge DAO’s official website is www.dhedge.org . dHedge DAO’s official Twitter account is @De_Hedge

According to CryptoCompare, “dHedge is a protocol for decentralized asset management powered by Synthetix. With this announcement, dHedge is emerging out of stealth mode. With the help of Synthetix's zero slippage trading model and expanding list of listed assets (synths), dHedge is creating new ways to use the liquidity of the derivatives supported by the Synthetix protocol. Synthetix now has a DeFi platform and community . DHT is the governance token of dHedge and will play a key role in guiding the platform and its decentralization process. “

dHedge DAO Coin Trading

