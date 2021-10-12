DIA Reaches Market Cap of $70.16 Million (DIA)

DIA (CURRENCY:DIA) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. DIA has a total market cap of $70.16 million and $18.73 million worth of DIA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DIA coin can now be bought for approximately $1.69 or 0.00003031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DIA has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.50 or 0.00043850 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.14 or 0.00218622 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001790 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.28 or 0.00093570 BTC.

About DIA

DIA is a coin. It was first traded on November 27th, 2019. DIA’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,430,434 coins. DIA’s official Twitter account is @DIAdata_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . DIA’s official website is diadata.org . The Reddit community for DIA is https://reddit.com/r/DIAdata and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DIA’s official message board is medium.com/dia-insights

According to CryptoCompare, “DIA (Decentralized Information Asset) is an ecosystem for open financial data in a financial smart contract ecosystem. The target of DIA is to bring together data analysts, data providers, and data users. In general, DIA provides a reliable and verifiable bridge between off-chain data from various sources and on-chain smart contracts that can be used to build a variety of financial dApps. August 2020, End of Bonding Curve info:The buy interface at https://buy.diadata.org will be switched off and no longer be accessible.The listing on Gnosis Protocol will remain active. Note that DIA can not guarantee liquidity on Gnosis Protocol.The same goes for the community driven listing on Uniswap — liquidity on Uniswap will not be guaranteed by DIA.All non-sold tokens will be burned. “

Buying and Selling DIA

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DIA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DIA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

