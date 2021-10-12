DIAGNOS Inc. (OTCMKTS:DGNOF) Short Interest Down 89.3% in September

DIAGNOS Inc. (OTCMKTS:DGNOF) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 89.3% from the September 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of DIAGNOS stock remained flat at $$0.40 during trading on Tuesday. DIAGNOS has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48.

DIAGNOS (OTCMKTS:DGNOF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. DIAGNOS had a negative net margin of 774.03% and a negative return on equity of 214.90%. The business had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter.

Diagnos, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare technical services through the use of artificial intelligence (AI). The company offers algorithm development, data analysis, and image processing services. It focuses on the development of its AI tool, Computer Assisted Retina Analysis, which is a tele-ophthalmology platform that integrates with existing equipment and processes at the point of care.

