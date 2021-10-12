Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) Sets New 12-Month High at $185.65

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $185.65 and last traded at $185.64, with a volume of 21 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $183.76.

The firm has a market capitalization of $592.93 million, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $179.88 and a 200 day moving average of $173.02.

Get Diamond Hill Investment Group alerts:

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $4.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $45.07 million during the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a return on equity of 22.64% and a net margin of 36.93%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHIL. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in Diamond Hill Investment Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,975,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 283,259 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $44,190,000 after purchasing an additional 36,980 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 332.6% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 44,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,407,000 after buying an additional 34,038 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 69.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 76,171 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,745,000 after buying an additional 31,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 57,303 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,587,000 after buying an additional 20,833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.72% of the company’s stock.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:DHIL)

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc operates as an independent investment management company. The firm engages in the provision of investment management and administration services. It offers equities, fixed income, mutual funds and corporate credits. The company was founded in April 1990 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

Featured Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Diamond Hill Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond Hill Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.