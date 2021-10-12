Diamond Price Up 25.8% Over Last Week (DMD)

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 12th. In the last week, Diamond has traded 25.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Diamond has a total market cap of $10.76 million and approximately $45,566.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Diamond coin can now be bought for about $2.96 or 0.00005166 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001644 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000020 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000058 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 50.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.49 or 0.00039245 BTC.

Diamond Profile

DMD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,635,461 coins. Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Diamond is bit.diamonds

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Diamond Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

