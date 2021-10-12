Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) Shares Sold by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. reduced its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 277,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 93,972 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned 0.36% of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals worth $10,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DRNA. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,591,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $27,739,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 1,454.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 856,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,905,000 after acquiring an additional 801,509 shares in the last quarter. Bridger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $15,058,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $17,036,000. 78.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Ling Zeng sold 1,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $28,640.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas Fambrough bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.10 per share, with a total value of $110,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $19.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.63 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.54. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.54 and a 52 week high of $40.14.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($1.04). The firm had revenue of $41.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.44 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 97.72% and a negative net margin of 72.28%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DRNA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Cowen downgraded Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist downgraded Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.22.

About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and commercializing medicines that are designed to leverage ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) to selectively silence genes that cause or contribute to disease. The firm uses its proprietary GalXC RNAi technology platform to build a pipeline in these therapeutic areas.

