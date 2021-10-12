Digital Insurance Token Trading Up 38.5% Over Last 7 Days (DIT)

Digital Insurance Token (CURRENCY:DIT) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 12th. During the last seven days, Digital Insurance Token has traded up 38.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Digital Insurance Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. Digital Insurance Token has a market capitalization of $969,378.05 and approximately $49.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $278.86 or 0.00500027 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000110 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000273 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token Coin Profile

DIT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 224,644,536 coins. The official message board for Digital Insurance Token is medium.com/@inmediatesg . The official website for Digital Insurance Token is inmediate.io . The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Ditcoin Project is not just another crypto project in the crypto-sphere, it's an ERC20 token whose goal is not to re-invent the wheel, Rather bringing some building stones to foster cryptocurrency adoption globally. Our philosophy lies in 2 Major angles; Firstly educating the masses, and secondly pioneering multiple channels for adoption. Thus our Mission to Promote CryptoCurrency through community and assets building. “

Digital Insurance Token Coin Trading

