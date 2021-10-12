Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) is APG Asset Management US Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

APG Asset Management US Inc. lessened its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,826,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 40,500 shares during the period. Digital Realty Trust accounts for approximately 9.1% of APG Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. APG Asset Management US Inc. owned about 3.48% of Digital Realty Trust worth $1,472,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,104,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,635,966,000 after buying an additional 125,355 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 3.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,119,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,673,110,000 after purchasing an additional 382,954 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 7.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,540,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,343,744,000 after buying an additional 700,660 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 180.3% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,450,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,049,316,000 after purchasing an additional 4,792,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,923,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $738,752,000 after acquiring an additional 110,936 shares in the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DLR stock traded up $1.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $141.62. The stock had a trading volume of 19,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,441,351. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.12. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.65 and a 52 week high of $168.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 3.52%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.60%.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total value of $53,952.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,952.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO A William Stein sold 22,195 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.04, for a total value of $3,729,647.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,071,771.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 204,884 shares of company stock worth $33,906,264 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DLR. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.91.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

