DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) Major Shareholder Acquires $3,697,552.70 in Stock

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) major shareholder Landmark Dividend Llc acquired 224,230 shares of DigitalBridge Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.49 per share, with a total value of $3,697,552.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Landmark Dividend Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, October 11th, Landmark Dividend Llc acquired 452,158 shares of DigitalBridge Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.42 per share, with a total value of $7,424,434.36.
- On Wednesday, September 15th, Landmark Dividend Llc acquired 1,350 shares of DigitalBridge Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $22,275.00.
- On Monday, September 13th, Landmark Dividend Llc acquired 152,400 shares of DigitalBridge Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.47 per share, with a total value of $2,510,028.00.
Shares of NYSE:DBRG traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $6.70. The company had a trading volume of 3,384,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,567,550. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.03 and a twelve month high of $8.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 6.1% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter valued at about $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.98% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on DBRG. Raymond James raised DigitalBridge Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $8.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut DigitalBridge Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.
About DigitalBridge Group
DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition and management of properties. It operates through the following segments: Digital Investment Management, Digital Operating, Digital Other, Wellness Infrastructure, and Other. The Digital Investment Management segment is composed of balance sheet equity interests in digital infrastructure and real estate; and digital infrastructure and real estate investment management business.
