DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) Major Shareholder Acquires $3,697,552.70 in Stock

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) major shareholder Landmark Dividend Llc acquired 224,230 shares of DigitalBridge Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.49 per share, with a total value of $3,697,552.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Landmark Dividend Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 11th, Landmark Dividend Llc acquired 452,158 shares of DigitalBridge Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.42 per share, with a total value of $7,424,434.36.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Landmark Dividend Llc acquired 1,350 shares of DigitalBridge Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $22,275.00.

On Monday, September 13th, Landmark Dividend Llc acquired 152,400 shares of DigitalBridge Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.47 per share, with a total value of $2,510,028.00.

Shares of NYSE:DBRG traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $6.70. The company had a trading volume of 3,384,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,567,550. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.03 and a twelve month high of $8.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). DigitalBridge Group had a negative return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 56.14%. On average, research analysts anticipate that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 6.1% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter valued at about $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DBRG. Raymond James raised DigitalBridge Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $8.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut DigitalBridge Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

About DigitalBridge Group

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition and management of properties. It operates through the following segments: Digital Investment Management, Digital Operating, Digital Other, Wellness Infrastructure, and Other. The Digital Investment Management segment is composed of balance sheet equity interests in digital infrastructure and real estate; and digital infrastructure and real estate investment management business.

