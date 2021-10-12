DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) Major Shareholder Purchases $7,424,434.36 in Stock

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) major shareholder Landmark Dividend Llc purchased 452,158 shares of DigitalBridge Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.42 per share, for a total transaction of $7,424,434.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Landmark Dividend Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 7th, Landmark Dividend Llc purchased 224,230 shares of DigitalBridge Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.49 per share, for a total transaction of $3,697,552.70.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Landmark Dividend Llc purchased 1,350 shares of DigitalBridge Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $22,275.00.

On Monday, September 13th, Landmark Dividend Llc purchased 152,400 shares of DigitalBridge Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.47 per share, for a total transaction of $2,510,028.00.

DBRG traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.70. 3,384,309 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,567,550. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.03 and a 12-month high of $8.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). DigitalBridge Group had a negative return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 56.14%. Analysts predict that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,592,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,578,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,538,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,181,000. Institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DigitalBridge Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James raised shares of DigitalBridge Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $8.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

DigitalBridge Group Company Profile

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition and management of properties. It operates through the following segments: Digital Investment Management, Digital Operating, Digital Other, Wellness Infrastructure, and Other. The Digital Investment Management segment is composed of balance sheet equity interests in digital infrastructure and real estate; and digital infrastructure and real estate investment management business.

