DigitalNote (XDN) Price Hits $0.0008

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded down 18.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. One DigitalNote coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DigitalNote has a total market capitalization of $6.09 million and $23,564.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DigitalNote has traded 10.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $281.50 or 0.00499965 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000110 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DigitalNote Coin Profile

DigitalNote (CRYPTO:XDN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 8,061,247,436 coins and its circulating supply is 7,919,991,976 coins. The official website for DigitalNote is www.digitalnote.biz . The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DigitalNote is a decentralized Proof-of-Work (bmw512)/Proof-of-Stake(echo512) hybrid blockchain with near-instant untraceable transactions and encrypted messaging features at its core. The network is resistant to 51% attacks via its VRX v3.0 technology and it is mobile-ready with lightweight wallet functionality. A masternode network enhances untraceability and provides an incentive for users to secure the network, whilst enabling instant private transactions and P2P messaging that are impossible to trace or censor. Miners and stakers are encouraged to participate via network fee payouts, resulting in consistent block generation and ensuring a lightning-fast network overall. DigitalNote was originally released as “duckNote” by an anonymous individual or group of individuals under the pseudonym “dNote” in 2014. Over the years more advancements were added to the protocol, with each major upgrade rebranding the name of the protocol (first “DarkNote” and then ultimately “DigitalNote”). Much like Bitcoin's “Satoshi Nakamoto”, the original founder(s) vanished in 2017 leaving the open-source code to be progressed by a community team who have since continued development. “

DigitalNote Coin Trading

