Digitex Trading Up 5.3% Over Last Week (DGTX)

Digitex (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 12th. One Digitex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Digitex has a market cap of $2.66 million and approximately $317,579.00 worth of Digitex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Digitex has traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.58 or 0.00044077 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.62 or 0.00218073 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001793 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.60 or 0.00094325 BTC.

Digitex Profile

Digitex is a coin. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Digitex’s total supply is 1,590,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. Digitex’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Buying and Selling Digitex

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digitex using one of the exchanges listed above.

