Dimecoin Price Tops $0.0000 (DIME)

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 12th. One Dimecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Dimecoin has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dimecoin has a total market cap of $1.65 million and approximately $1,189.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001356 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.07 or 0.00092517 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000011 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Dimecoin

Dimecoin (CRYPTO:DIME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. The official website for Dimecoin is www.dimecoinnetwork.com . Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DimeCoin is a Quark based cryptocurrency designed to provide greater privacy and security. “

Buying and Selling Dimecoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dimecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dimecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

