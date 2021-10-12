Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 20,227 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 289,960 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,227 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.47% of Waters worth $100,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Waters during the first quarter valued at $1,744,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Waters during the 1st quarter valued at about $569,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waters during the first quarter worth about $837,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Waters by 4.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,421 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $19,778,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in Waters by 1.7% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 5,165 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Waters alerts:

WAT opened at $341.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $394.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $351.80. The firm has a market cap of $20.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.27, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.80. Waters Co. has a 1 year low of $201.79 and a 1 year high of $428.22.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.31. Waters had a return on equity of 387.10% and a net margin of 24.73%. The firm had revenue of $681.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.62, for a total transaction of $1,216,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,763 shares in the company, valued at $5,582,548.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.99, for a total transaction of $515,327.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,260 shares of company stock worth $5,300,907. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

WAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Evercore ISI raised Waters from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Waters from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Waters from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Waters from $297.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $306.64.

About Waters

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.