Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 27.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 762,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 287,791 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.56% of Entegris worth $93,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ENTG. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Entegris during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 109.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Entegris alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Entegris from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.10.

ENTG opened at $122.55 on Tuesday. Entegris, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.14 and a 12-month high of $135.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a PE ratio of 49.42 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $121.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.74.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. Entegris had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The company had revenue of $571.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Entegris’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 27th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.60%.

In other news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 2,000 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total transaction of $258,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,809,934.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP William James Shaner sold 16,888 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.11, for a total transaction of $2,231,073.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,391,263.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,015 shares of company stock valued at $9,493,383 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG).

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.