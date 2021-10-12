Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stake in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 711,556 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,200 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.01% of Novanta worth $95,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Novanta by 24.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,007,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,861,000 after buying an additional 195,541 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Novanta by 29.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 493,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,077,000 after buying an additional 113,122 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Novanta by 6.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,623,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $218,849,000 after buying an additional 93,408 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Novanta by 3.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,008,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $263,594,000 after buying an additional 70,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Novanta by 4.6% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,340,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,697,000 after buying an additional 58,492 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total value of $1,438,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,053 shares in the company, valued at $22,443,542.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 8,363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.36, for a total value of $1,232,371.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 153,390 shares in the company, valued at $22,603,550.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,411 shares of company stock worth $2,677,703 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Novanta in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of NOVT stock opened at $159.00 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $151.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.53. Novanta Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.95 and a 1-year high of $168.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 129.27 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $167.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.32 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 7.07%. Novanta’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Novanta Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novanta Profile

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

