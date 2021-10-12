Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $93.17 Million Holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,230,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 24,119 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.73% of Graco worth $93,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Graco by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,554,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $541,076,000 after purchasing an additional 175,126 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Graco by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,875,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $349,198,000 after purchasing an additional 167,096 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Graco by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,329,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,833,000 after purchasing an additional 25,475 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Graco by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,264,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,150,000 after purchasing an additional 78,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Graco by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,136,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,051,000 after purchasing an additional 53,649 shares in the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Graco from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Graco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.60.

In other news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.48, for a total value of $1,020,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $199,941.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,761,944.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GGG opened at $69.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.51. Graco Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.65 and a 52 week high of $80.48.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $507.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.01 million. Graco had a return on equity of 31.42% and a net margin of 23.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 18th will be given a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Graco’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

Graco Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

