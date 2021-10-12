Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $96.54 Million Stake in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,239,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,802 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.86% of Avis Budget Group worth $96,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 185.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

CAR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Avis Budget Group from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Avis Budget Group from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet upgraded Avis Budget Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.67.

Avis Budget Group stock opened at $142.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 56.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 2.34. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a one year low of $28.20 and a one year high of $143.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.24.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $5.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $4.69. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 385.05% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.