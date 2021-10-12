Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 24,119 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,230,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 24,119 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.73% of Graco worth $93,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Graco by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after buying an additional 19,575 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Graco by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 35,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Graco in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,540,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Graco in the 2nd quarter valued at $521,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Graco by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 56,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,273,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Graco news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 13,000 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.48, for a total value of $1,020,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,565 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $199,941.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,761,944.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Graco from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.60.

NYSE:GGG opened at $69.14 on Tuesday. Graco Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.65 and a 12-month high of $80.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.51.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Graco had a return on equity of 31.42% and a net margin of 23.76%. The business had revenue of $507.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.01 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 15th. Graco’s payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

About Graco

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

