Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 309,063 Shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,029,015 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 309,063 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.43% of First Financial Bankshares worth $99,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FFIN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 54,682 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,687,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. CNA Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 1.4% in the second quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 27,860 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 136.9% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 38,603 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,862 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares stock opened at $47.03 on Tuesday. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.85 and a 1-year high of $52.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.18. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.88.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $129.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.60 million. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 43.97% and a return on equity of 13.44%. As a group, analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 42.25%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FFIN. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $47.76 target price (up previously from $47.00) on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Financial Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Murray Hamilton Edwards purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.01 per share, for a total transaction of $49,010.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 191,417 shares in the company, valued at $9,381,347.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Johnny Trotter acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.68 per share, for a total transaction of $109,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 869,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,992,558.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 10,846 shares of company stock worth $504,709 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

