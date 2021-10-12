Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 449,730 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 21.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,627,477 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 449,730 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.30% of Alaska Air Group worth $98,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALK. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 534 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 10,833.3% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Bank grew its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 111.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 763 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. 75.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $89.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alaska Air Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

In related news, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,875 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total value of $278,265.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,665 shares of company stock worth $863,007. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alaska Air Group stock opened at $58.46 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.03 and a beta of 1.76. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.06 and a fifty-two week high of $74.25.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 15.52% and a negative return on equity of 37.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 262.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($3.54) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Alaska Air Group Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

