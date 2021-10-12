Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 61,975 Shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,797,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,975 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 3.25% of Mr. Cooper Group worth $92,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Requisite Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the second quarter valued at about $86,001,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 7.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,252,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,550,000 after acquiring an additional 84,678 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 879,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,078,000 after acquiring an additional 10,401 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 44.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 711,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,530,000 after acquiring an additional 218,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 25.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 654,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,641,000 after acquiring an additional 133,020 shares during the last quarter. 89.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert H. Gidel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total transaction of $1,502,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,451 shares in the company, valued at $129,619.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Eldridge A. Burns sold 3,436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total transaction of $137,096.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,115.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,436 shares of company stock worth $2,051,996. Corporate insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

COOP stock opened at $41.41 on Tuesday. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.20 and a 1 year high of $42.14. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.74 and a 200 day moving average of $35.83.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $574.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.73 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 38.03% and a return on equity of 34.60%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on COOP shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.63.

Mr. Cooper Group Profile

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

