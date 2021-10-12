Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Stock Position in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,551,474 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 5,035,025 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.59% of Southwestern Energy worth $99,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWN. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Southwestern Energy by 3,160.1% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 408,329 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 395,804 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Southwestern Energy by 8.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 543,056 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 43,721 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Southwestern Energy by 13.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 269,584 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 32,686 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Southwestern Energy by 4.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 376,767 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 15,448 shares during the period. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

NYSE SWN opened at $5.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Southwestern Energy has a 1 year low of $2.42 and a 1 year high of $5.96. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.92.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 35.41% and a positive return on equity of 135.54%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.62 million. On average, research analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

SWN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southwestern Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.65.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.