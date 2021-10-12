Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $50.65

Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $50.65 and last traded at $50.74, with a volume of 311 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.83.

DSCSY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Disco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Disco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.22. The company has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28 and a beta of 1.28.

DISCO Corp. engages in the manufacturing and sale of precision cutting, grinding and polishing machines. It operates through the following business divisions: Precision Machines, Precision Processing Tools, and Other Products. The Precision Machines division includes dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounter, die separator, surface planer, and water jet saws.

