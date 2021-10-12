Distell Group (OTCMKTS:DSTZF) Trading Up 4%

Distell Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DSTZF)’s share price was up 4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.36 and last traded at $13.36. Approximately 121 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 2,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.85.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.46.

About Distell Group (OTCMKTS:DSTZF)

Distell Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the production, market, and distribution of alcoholic beverages and other ready-to-drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: South Africa, BLNS, Rest of Africa, Europe, Rest of International, and Corporate. The Rest of International segment includes Asia Pacific, Taiwan, North America, Latin America, and Travel Retail.

