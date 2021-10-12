Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) Position Raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) by 596.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,672,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,432,373 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.56% of Diversey worth $29,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Diversey during the second quarter worth approximately $2,126,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Diversey by 25.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,507,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,004,000 after buying an additional 2,499,979 shares during the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC acquired a new position in Diversey in the second quarter worth approximately $1,606,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Diversey by 135.2% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 27,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 15,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Diversey by 28.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,250,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,225,000 after buying an additional 710,641 shares during the last quarter. 96.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DSEY opened at $16.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.54. Diversey Holdings, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $13.50 and a 12-month high of $18.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $650.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $668.14 million. Diversey’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Diversey Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Diversey in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diversey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Diversey Company Profile

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional, and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractor industries.

