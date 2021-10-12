Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Mizuho

Stock analysts at Mizuho started coverage on shares of Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

DSEY has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diversey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Diversey in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diversey presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

DSEY traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.78. The company had a trading volume of 231,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,194. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.54. Diversey has a 52 week low of $13.50 and a 52 week high of $18.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $650.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $668.14 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Diversey will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Diversey in the first quarter valued at about $1,036,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Diversey in the first quarter valued at about $3,535,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Diversey in the first quarter valued at about $11,966,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Diversey in the first quarter worth about $74,536,000. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Diversey in the second quarter worth about $613,000. Institutional investors own 96.25% of the company’s stock.

About Diversey

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional, and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractor industries.

