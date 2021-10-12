Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSE:DIV) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSE:DIV) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 14th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0175 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

DIV stock traded up C$0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$2.79. The stock had a trading volume of 50,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,226. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.47. The firm has a market cap of C$339.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.97. Diversified Royalty has a twelve month low of C$1.74 and a twelve month high of C$2.99.

Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$9.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$9.38 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Diversified Royalty will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DIV. Pi Financial boosted their price objective on Diversified Royalty from C$4.00 to C$4.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. CIBC boosted their price objective on Diversified Royalty to C$3.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Cormark boosted their price objective on Diversified Royalty from C$3.40 to C$3.75 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It owns the Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres trademarks. The company was formerly known as BENEV Capital Inc and changed its name to Diversified Royalty Corp.

