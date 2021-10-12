DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,876,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 354,622 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 15.36% of DMC Global worth $161,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BOOM. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in DMC Global by 576.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of DMC Global by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DMC Global by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DMC Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DMC Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BOOM. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on DMC Global from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised DMC Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

DMC Global stock opened at $40.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.85. The company has a market cap of $757.61 million, a PE ratio of 289.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.11. DMC Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.39 and a 1-year high of $70.00.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $65.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.48 million. DMC Global had a return on equity of 1.14% and a net margin of 0.96%. The business’s revenue was up 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that DMC Global Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DMC Global

DMC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of technical products and services in the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for the construction of corrosion resistant industrial processing equipment and specialized transition joints.

