Dno Asa (OTCMKTS:DTNOF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Dno Asa (OTCMKTS:DTNOF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a drop of 98.4% from the September 15th total of 831,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DTNOF remained flat at $$1.26 during midday trading on Tuesday. Dno Asa has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.11.

Get Dno Asa alerts:

Dno Asa Company Profile

DNO ASA engages in the exploration, development, and production of international oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Kurdistan, North Sea, and Other. The Kurdistan segment involves in the gross production at the Tawke license, containing the Tawke and Peshkabir fields. The North Sea segment comprises of nine fields in Norway and four fields in the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Dno Asa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dno Asa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.