Dogecoin (DOGE) One Day Volume Tops $1.88 Billion

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. In the last week, Dogecoin has traded down 8.3% against the dollar. Dogecoin has a total market capitalization of $30.05 billion and approximately $1.88 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dogecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000406 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dogecoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.39 or 0.00308160 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00004910 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001285 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000691 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About Dogecoin

DOGE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 131,665,029,434 coins. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dogecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dogecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.