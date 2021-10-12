Dogeswap (DOGES) Price Hits $18.01

Dogeswap (CURRENCY:DOGES) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. One Dogeswap coin can currently be bought for $18.01 or 0.00031983 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dogeswap has traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Dogeswap has a total market cap of $360,156.47 and $394.00 worth of Dogeswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Dogeswap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001775 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.58 or 0.00063194 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $70.19 or 0.00124653 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.69 or 0.00077600 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,229.36 or 0.99866100 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,487.64 or 0.06194225 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Dogeswap

Dogeswap’s total supply is 20,000 coins. Dogeswap’s official Twitter account is @dogeswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dogeswap is doge-finance.com

Buying and Selling Dogeswap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogeswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogeswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dogeswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dogeswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dogeswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.