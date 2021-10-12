Dominion Resources Black Warrior Trust (OTCMKTS:DOMR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Dominion Resources Black Warrior Trust (OTCMKTS:DOMR) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 98.3% from the September 15th total of 29,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
DOMR stock remained flat at $$0.00 during trading on Tuesday. 1,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,910. Dominion Resources Black Warrior Trust has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.01.
Dominion Resources Black Warrior Trust Company Profile
