Dominion Resources Black Warrior Trust (OTCMKTS:DOMR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Dominion Resources Black Warrior Trust (OTCMKTS:DOMR) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 98.3% from the September 15th total of 29,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

DOMR stock remained flat at $$0.00 during trading on Tuesday. 1,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,910. Dominion Resources Black Warrior Trust has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.01.

Dominion Resources Black Warrior Trust Company Profile

Dominion Resources Black Warrior Trust operates as a grantor trust. It acquires and holds overriding royalty interests for proved natural gas properties located in the Pottsville coal formation of the Black Warrior Basin, Tuscaloosa County, Alabama. The company was founded on May 1, 1994 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

