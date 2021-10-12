Don-key Price Reaches $0.41 (DON)

Don-key (CURRENCY:DON) traded 11% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. Over the last week, Don-key has traded down 32% against the dollar. One Don-key coin can currently be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00000735 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Don-key has a total market cap of $7.74 million and $322,956.00 worth of Don-key was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $171.26 or 0.00304090 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00004931 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001290 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000486 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000679 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Don-key Profile

Don-key is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Don-key’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,682,635 coins. Don-key’s official Twitter account is @Don_key_finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Donationcoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency specifically branded for use in giving, sharing, charitable donations and for the underdog. It uses the Scrypt algorithm. “

Don-key Coin Trading

