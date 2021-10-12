Donald Matthew Smith Sells 45,000 Shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) Stock

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) SVP Donald Matthew Smith sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total value of $993,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:HAYW traded down $0.49 on Tuesday, hitting $21.65. 407,552 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 822,264. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.74 and a 200-day moving average of $21.99. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.61 and a fifty-two week high of $26.82.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $364.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.70 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HAYW. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Hayward during the first quarter worth about $2,346,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Hayward during the first quarter worth about $83,059,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hayward during the first quarter worth about $6,752,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in Hayward during the first quarter worth about $4,220,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hayward in the first quarter valued at about $55,976,000. Institutional investors own 52.99% of the company’s stock.

HAYW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Hayward from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hayward presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.25.

About Hayward

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

