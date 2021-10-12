Donut (DONUT) Price Hits $0.0070 on Exchanges

Donut (CURRENCY:DONUT) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 12th. One Donut coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Donut has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Donut has a market capitalization of $836,975.17 and $3,025.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001894 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.58 or 0.00057067 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67.97 or 0.00119060 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.31 or 0.00072373 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,172.49 or 1.00151168 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,369.90 or 0.05903171 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Donut Profile

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 coins. Donut’s official website is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader

Donut Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Donut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Donut should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Donut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

