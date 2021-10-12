Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $20.89

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.89 and last traded at $20.50, with a volume of 71941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.62.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.16. The firm has a market cap of $725.80 million, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.44.

Get Dorchester Minerals alerts:

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.36 million during the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a net margin of 63.04% and a return on equity of 43.77%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.3946 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.70%.

In other Dorchester Minerals news, CFO Leslie A. Moriyama bought 2,133 shares of Dorchester Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.55 per share, with a total value of $33,168.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Minerals Operating Dorchester purchased 3,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.30 per share, for a total transaction of $56,235.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 10,583 shares of company stock valued at $167,853. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DMLP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Dorchester Minerals by 20.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,442 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals in the second quarter valued at about $181,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals in the second quarter valued at about $181,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 12.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,992 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals in the second quarter valued at about $393,000. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Dorchester Minerals Company Profile (NASDAQ:DMLP)

Dorchester Minerals LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of royalty properties and net profits interests. Its NPI represents a net profits overriding royalty interest burdening various properties owned by the operating partnership; and royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests.

Further Reading: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Dorchester Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorchester Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.