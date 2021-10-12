Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) Rating Increased to Buy at TD Securities

Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of DIIBF stock opened at $14.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $484.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.56 and a 200 day moving average of $10.51. Dorel Industries has a 1 year low of $8.23 and a 1 year high of $15.49.

Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $764.99 million for the quarter. Dorel Industries had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 9.00%.

Dorel Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of diverse portfolio of products brands. It operates through the following segments: Dorel Home, Dorel Juvenile, and Dorel Sports. The Dorel Home segment focuses on the design, sourcing, manufacturing, and distribution of ready-to-assemble furniture, and home furnishings, which includes metal folding furniture, futons, step stools, ladders, and other imported furniture items.

