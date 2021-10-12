Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B) Raised to “Buy” at TD Securities

Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a C$46.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$45.00. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 122.98% from the stock’s previous close.
Shares of Dorel Industries stock traded up C$10.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$20.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,335,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,933. The company has a market cap of C$670.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$11.87 and its 200-day moving average is C$13.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.15, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.86. Dorel Industries has a fifty-two week low of C$10.37 and a fifty-two week high of C$23.01.
Dorel Industries Company Profile
Recommended Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Dorel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.