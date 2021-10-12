Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B) Raised to “Buy” at TD Securities

Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a C$46.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$45.00. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 122.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Dorel Industries stock traded up C$10.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$20.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,335,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,933. The company has a market cap of C$670.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$11.87 and its 200-day moving average is C$13.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.15, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.86. Dorel Industries has a fifty-two week low of C$10.37 and a fifty-two week high of C$23.01.

Get Dorel Industries alerts:

Dorel Industries Company Profile

Dorel Industries Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes juvenile products, bicycles, and furniture worldwide. The company's Dorel Home segment engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings, including metal folding furniture, children's furniture, step stool, hand truck, ladder, outdoor furniture, and other imported furniture and futon products.

Recommended Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Dorel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.