DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd (NASDAQ:DDI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $87.42 Million

Brokerages predict that DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd (NASDAQ:DDI) will report sales of $87.42 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for DoubleDown Interactive’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $88.10 million and the lowest is $86.74 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that DoubleDown Interactive will report full-year sales of $370.47 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $366.95 million to $374.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $395.73 million, with estimates ranging from $391.95 million to $399.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover DoubleDown Interactive.
A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley began coverage on shares of DoubleDown Interactive in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of DoubleDown Interactive in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.
About DoubleDown Interactive
DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd. is a developer and publisher of digital social casino games. DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd. is based in SEATTLE.
Featured Article: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DoubleDown Interactive (DDI)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for DoubleDown Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleDown Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.