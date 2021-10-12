Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Trading Up 6.3%

Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)’s stock price was up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $75.49 and last traded at $74.80. Approximately 41,922 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,395,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.38.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DOCS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Doximity from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair assumed coverage on Doximity in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Doximity in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Doximity from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Doximity in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.75.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.30.
In related news, insider Joseph B. Kleine sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total value of $15,154,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Anna Bryson sold 23,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,751,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,643,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Doximity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $247,036,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Doximity in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $128,637,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Doximity in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,187,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Doximity in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,272,000. Finally, Light Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Doximity in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.04% of the company’s stock.
About Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS)
Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.
