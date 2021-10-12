Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Trading Up 6.3%

Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)’s stock price was up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $75.49 and last traded at $74.80. Approximately 41,922 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,395,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.38.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DOCS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Doximity from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair assumed coverage on Doximity in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Doximity in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Doximity from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Doximity in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.75.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.30.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $72.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.41 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Joseph B. Kleine sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total value of $15,154,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Anna Bryson sold 23,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,751,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,643,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Doximity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $247,036,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Doximity in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $128,637,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Doximity in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,187,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Doximity in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,272,000. Finally, Light Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Doximity in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.04% of the company’s stock.

Doximity

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

