DoYourTip Market Capitalization Tops $634,172.30 (DYT)

DoYourTip (CURRENCY:DYT) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 12th. One DoYourTip coin can currently be purchased for about $0.44 or 0.00000777 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DoYourTip has a market capitalization of $634,172.30 and approximately $14,770.00 worth of DoYourTip was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DoYourTip has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $281.61 or 0.00500561 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0926 or 0.00000165 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000081 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000911 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $574.31 or 0.01020811 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003001 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000052 BTC.

About DoYourTip

DoYourTip (CRYPTO:DYT) is a coin. DoYourTip’s total supply is 1,450,470 coins. DoYourTip’s official website is doyourtip.io . The official message board for DoYourTip is medium.com/@DoYourTip . DoYourTip’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “$DYT is a deflationary ERC20 token with a 2% burn rate. It combines the deflationary feature with off-chain tipping and Enjin collectibles. “

DoYourTip Coin Trading

