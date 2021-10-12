Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM) Hits New 1-Year High at $29.15

Dream Unlimited Corp. (TSE:DRM)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$29.15 and last traded at C$29.12, with a volume of 38513 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$28.96.

DRM has been the topic of a number of research reports. CIBC upped their price objective on Dream Unlimited to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Dream Unlimited from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$27.20 and its 200 day moving average price is C$25.54. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.28 billion and a P/E ratio of -31.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.34.

Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$79.66 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Dream Unlimited Corp. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Dream Unlimited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -27.69%.

Dream Unlimited Company Profile (TSE:DRM)

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

