Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $27.20

Dream Unlimited Corp. (TSE:DRM) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$27.20 and traded as high as C$29.42. Dream Unlimited shares last traded at C$28.96, with a volume of 67,397 shares.

DRM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Dream Unlimited from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Dream Unlimited to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Get Dream Unlimited alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$27.20 and its 200-day moving average price is C$25.54. The firm has a market cap of C$1.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.84.

Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$79.66 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Dream Unlimited Corp. will post 1.5599999 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Dream Unlimited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -27.69%.

About Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM)

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

See Also: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Unlimited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Unlimited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.